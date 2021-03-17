UPDATE - US to Sanction Organizations for Transactions With More China, HK Officials - State Dept.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) The United States will impose sanctions against financial organizations conducting transactions with 24 more Chinese and Hong Kong officials whose actions reduced Hong Kong's autonomy, the US State Department said in a statement.

"Today's update identifies 24 PRC and Hong Kong officials whose actions have reduced Hong Kong's high degree of autonomy, including 14 vice chairs of the National People's Congress Standing Committee and officials in the Hong Kong Police Force's National Security Division, the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, and the Office for Safeguarding National Security," the statement said.

"Foreign financial institutions that knowingly conduct significant transactions with the individuals listed in today's report are now subject to sanctions," it said.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Secretary of State Antony Blinken are hosting on Thursday a meeting in Anchorage, Alaska with member of China's Politburo Yang Jiechi and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the first event of a kind since the beginning of Joe Biden's presidency.

"A stable, prosperous Hong Kong that respects human rights, freedoms, and political pluralism serves the interests of Hong Kong, mainland China, and the broader international community. The United States stands united with our allies and partners in speaking out for the rights and freedoms of people in Hong Kong, and we will respond when the PRC fails to meet its obligations," the State Department said.