UPDATE - US Treatment Of Imprisoned Russian Pilot Yaroshenko 'Inhumane' - Russian Embassy

UPDATE - US Treatment of Imprisoned Russian Pilot Yaroshenko 'Inhumane' - Russian Embassy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) The United States is not treating imprisoned Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko in a humane way and Russia will draw the attention of international human rights organizations to the issue, the Embassy of Russia in the US has announced.

"Despite our multiple addresses and pleas, Washington continues with its inhumane treatment and cruelty toward the Russian [Yaroshenko]," the embassy said in a Facebook statement on Monday.

According to the statement, the US has turned down yet another request for Yaroshenko's transfer to Russia, without providing any substantial reasons.

"In fact, the humanitarian component of the issue ” the worsening state of his [Yaroshenko's] health ” has been ignored," the Russian embassy stressed adding that it is "determined to seek justice and the return of Yaroshenko to his homeland" and "will use all the available international rights instruments and will draw the attention of international rights organizations to this situation.

Earlier on Monday, Yaroshenko's wife, Viktoria, told Sputnik that the United States had turned down her husband's appeal for transfer to his country of citizenship.

Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko was captured in Liberia in 2010 and was transferred to the United States without an official extradition procedure, prompting protests from Russia. In 2011, a US court sentenced him to 20 years in prison for allegedly conspiring to smuggle drugs.

In 2016, the New York Court of Appeals refused to revise Yaroshenko's sentence.

