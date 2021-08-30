UPDATE - US, Ukrainian Trade Chiefs Discuss Opportunities to Strengthen Economic Ties - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Ukraine's Economic Minister Oleksiy Lyubchenko met on Monday to discuss opportunities to strengthen bilateral trade ties and to resolve regulatory issues between the two countries, the Office of the Trade Representative said.

"Ambassador Tai and Deputy Prime Minister Lyubchenko also discussed their commitment to increase investment between the two countries as well as regulatory issues, digital trade issues, intellectual property issues and shared concerns about excess capacity in steel and aluminum industries from non-market economics," the US Office of the Trade Representative said in a press release.

Tai and Lyubchenko also discussed Ukraine's economic reform initiative, the release said. Tai emphasized the need for transparency and accountability in the Ukrainian government, the release also said.

Tai emphasized that building trust in the Ukrainian government will create an environment that allows commerce to prosper, the release added.

President Joe Biden will meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on Wednesday. Biden was expected to welcome Zelenskyy to the White House on Tuesday for talks on politics, the economy and security, but the deteriorating security situation in the Afghan capital of Kabul forced a change in plans.