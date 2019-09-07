UPDATE - US Vaping-Related Death Toll Rises to Four

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) Health officials in Minnesota on Friday confirmed the state's first and the nation's fourth e-cigarette-related death.

In addition to Minnesota, vaping-related deaths have been confirmed by authorities in the states of Indiana, Oregon and Illinois.

"Minnesota health officials have confirmed the first death in the state associated with an outbreak of serious lung injuries related to vaping. The Minnesota patient was over 65 years old and died in August after a long and complicated hospitalization," the Minnesota Department of Health said in a press release.

Minnesota State Epidemiologist Dr. Ruth Lynfield in the same release said investigators found the patient's lung injury was associated with vaping illicit THC products. THC is the main psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.

Earlier in the day, Indiana health officials reported the state's first death related to e-cigarettes.

The state Indiana is investigating 30 cases of severe lung injury linked to vaping, primarily among individuals ages 16-29, while the US Centers for Disease Control says that 215 cases of severe vaping-related illnesses have been reported with more under investigation.

Earlier in the week, the state of Oregon reported the death of a resident who fell ill after e-cigarette use while the state of Illinois disclosed the first US vaping death last month.

The Washington Post reported that health officials had linked vaping-related illnesses to an oil derived from Vitamin E, which had been found in samples of vaping liquid. When heated, the liquid releases an aerosol that is inhaled instead of the smoke from burning tobacco or marijuana.

Other reports have suggested lead contamination from battery powered vaping devices could be responsible, or from chemicals added to flavor vaping liquids.