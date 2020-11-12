UPDATE - US Weekly Jobless Claims Fall By 6% to 709,000 for Week to Nov 7 - Labor Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Some 709,000 Americans filed for jobless benefits last week, about 6 percent lower from the previous week, Labor Department data showed on Thursday, as the US job market continued to struggle seven months into the coronavirus pandemic.

"In the week ending November 7, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 709,000," the department said in a news release. It revised upward claims in the previous week to October 31 to 757,000. That dropped the latest week's claims by 48,000, or about 6 percent.

Continuous claims for the latest week showed filings from 6.79 million Americans, lower than the previous week's number of 7.22 million. The unemployment rate, meanwhile, stood at 4.6 percent, down 0.3 percent from the previous week.

The United States lost more than 21 million jobs between March and April, at the height of lockdowns forced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A rebound of 2.5 million jobs was logged in May and 4.8 million in June, before the recovery began slowing. For all of September, there were just 661,000 jobs added.

The US economy grew by a record 33.1 percent in the third quarter, after shrinking by 31.4 percent in the previous three months and 5 percent in the first quarter. In 2019, the economy grew by 4.1 percent.

Despite the rebound, the economic outlook for the United States remains dire with a rash of new coronavirus infections reported across a nation with 10.4 million COVID-19 cases and more than 241,000 fatalities to date. New York, the original US hotspot for the coronavirus during the height of the pandemic's outbreak in March, moved this week to limit the number of people allowed to gather in private homes and placed a curfew on bars, restaurants and gyms after US daily cases hit record highs.