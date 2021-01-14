UPDATE - US Weekly Jobless Claims Hit 5-Month High As COVID Struggles Intensify - Labor Dept.

UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 07:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Some 965,000 Americans filed for jobless benefits last week, up 23 percent from the previous week and the highest in nearly five months, as the US job market's struggle under the coronavirus pandemic intensified into the start of 2021, Labor Department data showed on Thursday.

"In the week ending January 9, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 965,000," the department said in a news release. It said claims rose in the previous week to January 2 to 784,000 from a previously published 787,000. That brought the latest week's claims up by 181,000, or 23 percent. Economists polled by US media forecast 789,000 claims for the week ended January 9.

The 965,000 number was also the highest since the 1,006,000 claims filed during the week ended August 22. That put the latest figure at a near five-month high.

Continuing weekly claims, reported with a one-week lag but sometimes considered a better gauge of the labor market, rose to 5.27 million for the week ended January 9 from a previous 5.07 million. The unemployment rate, meanwhile, was at 3.7 percent, up 0.2 percentage point from the previous week.

Analysts have been warning that a stagnation in weekly claims growth of late could be due to a year-end flux in data gathering, and that the COVID-19 was possibly doing more damage than thought to the job market.

"The data is a worrisome trend," Greg Michalowski, analyst at FX Live.

com, said on Thursday. "It also advances the storyline for the Federal Reserve to be on hold for a while still, and for Congress to pass more stimulus to counteract the impact from the Covid-19 spread."

The Federal Reserve has held interest rates at nearly zero for a year now since the US outbreak of COVID-19 heightened in March 2020, triggering shutdowns that crippled the economy.

President-elect Joe Biden, who takes office on January 20, is scheduled to announce later on Thursday the first of his stimulus efforts, with market expectations being $2000 in direct payments to individuals, and additional aid to state and local governments and boosts to unemployment benefits.

The US economy shrank 5 percent in the first quarter of last year and 31.4 percent in the subsequent three months before rebounding 33.1 percent in the third quarter. Fourth quarter results have not been published yet.

On the employment front, the United States lost more than 21 million jobs between March and April, at the height of business lockdowns forced by the coronavirus.

A rebound of 2.5 million jobs was logged in May and 4.8 million in June, before the recovery began slowing. For both September and October, less than 700,000 jobs were added each month. In November, there were just 245,000 additions while December saw a loss of 140,000 jobs ” the first such decline since April.

