UPDATE - US White Supremacist Sentenced to Life in Prison for Deadly Hate Crime Attack - Prosecutor

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) An American who drove his car into a crowd of counter-protesters after a 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing one person and injuring dozens more has been sentenced to life in prison, US Attorney for the Western District of Virginia Thomas Cullen said on Friday.

"A US District Judge this afternoon determined that Mr. [James] Fields deserves to spend the rest of his life in Federal prison and imposed that sentence," Cullen told reporters inside the courthouse.

Fields, 22, pleaded guilty to 29 federal hate crime charges in March. Each of the charges carried a maximum sentence of life imprisonment and a fine of up to $250,000, the US Department of Justice said.

Fields said he drove into the crowd of counter-protesters because of the actual and perceived race, color, national origin and religion of its members, according to a statement of facts signed by the attacker. He also admitted killing Heather Heyer and that he wanted to kill others he hit with his car.

Fields also admitted that prior to the August 12, 2017 rally he used social media accounts to express and promote white supremacist views and to praise Hitler and Nazi Germany for the Holocaust, the release said.

In addition, Fields faces life in prison plus more than 400 years on the state charges, for which he will be sentenced in July.