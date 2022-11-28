UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - US Worried Aid To Ukraine Could Cause Arms Shortage For Taiwan - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 28, 2022 | 08:20 AM

UPDATE - US Worried Aid to Ukraine Could Cause Arms Shortage for Taiwan - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2022) US authorities are concerned that the flow of weapons to Ukraine could cause a deficit in terms of Washington's long-term plans to arm Taiwan amid increasing tensions with China, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Last December, the backlog of deliveries for Taiwan was more than $14 billion, and has since grown to $18.7 billion, the newspaper said on Sunday, citing government and congressional officials.

Sources told The Wall Street Journal that 208 Javelin anti-tank weapons ordered in December 2015, as well as 215 surface-to-air Stinger missiles ordered that same year, have not yet arrived on the island.

Defense companies, including Lockheed Martin Corp. and Boeing Co. have pointed out that there were setbacks in production even before Russia started its special operation in Ukraine, in part due to supply chain problems resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the same time, neither the US State Department nor Pentagon have acknowledged the backlog in terms of deliveries to Taiwan, according to the newspaper.

The New York Times reported on Saturday that twenty of NATO's 30 members have exhausted their potential in terms of weapon supplies to Ukraine.

When Russia started its special military operation in Ukraine in February, stockpiles for many NATO countries were only about half of what they were supposed to be, one NATO official told the newspaper.

Western countries have been providing Kiev with humanitarian, military and financial aid amid Russia's operation. Moscow has denounced the flow of weapons to Ukraine from its Western allies, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov having stressed that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would become a legitimate target for Russia.

The Wall Street Journal reported in October that Russia's special military operation in Ukraine has revealed shortcomings of the US defense industry, which may undermine Washington's ability to counter China in a possible war over Taiwan. In particular, the United States has depleted its reserves of some military systems and ammunition, including M777 howitzers, 155-millimeter caliber shells, Javelin anti-tank missiles and Stinger air defense systems, as the majority of them have been supplied to Ukraine, according to the newspaper.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia China Washington Pentagon Same Kiev New York United States February May October December Sunday 2015 From Government Industry Allied Rental Modarba Billion Weapon

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2022

23 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

23 hours ago
 Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, L ..

Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, Lewandowski off the mark

1 day ago
 PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": R ..

PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": Rana Sana Ullah

1 day ago
 Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

1 day ago
 Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Cze ..

Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Czech Gov't Policies in Prague - ..

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.