UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - US Would Like EU To Impose Sanctions Related To Iran's Missile, Drone Programs - Hook

Umer Jamshaid 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 04:50 AM

UPDATE - US Would Like EU to Impose Sanctions Related to Iran's Missile, Drone Programs - Hook

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) The United States would like to see the European Union impose sanctions on those who support Iran's missile and drone programs, US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook said during remarks at the Asia Society in New York.

"We would like to see the European Union impose sanctions on those individuals and entities that are facilitating Iran's missile program and its drone program, which is behind these strikes," Hook said on Monday at event on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Earlier, President Donald Trump refused to rule out the prospect of meeting Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during the annual United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) when he arrived at the UN on Monday morning.

Hook added that there has to be an international effort to encounter Iran's activity in the middle East region.

In the early hours of September 14, a drone attack targeted Saudi Aramco's Abqaiq and Khurais oil processing facilities, forcing the national oil company to shut them down. This resulted in a more than twofold drop in Saudi Arabia's daily net oil output. Although responsibility for the attack was claimed by the military wing of Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, the United States and Saudi Arabia have put the blame on Iran.

On Wednesday, the Saudi Defense Ministry held a press conference to present what it described as evidence of Iran's involvement in the attacks. Tehran has refuted the accusations.

According to most recent reports, full restoration of Saudi Aramco's operations after oil attacks may take months.

Related Topics

Assembly Drone Attack United Nations Iran Yemen European Union Company Oil Trump Saudi Tehran New York United States Saudi Arabia Middle East May September Event Asia

Recent Stories

Zelenskyy Expects Normandy-Format Meeting to Be He ..

9 minutes ago

European stock markets rise at open 24 September 2 ..

9 minutes ago

Asian markets mostly up as traders look for China- ..

9 minutes ago

Imran advocating Kashmiris case in effective, dign ..

9 minutes ago

Tokyo shares end higher on easing US-China worries ..

9 minutes ago

5th Chief Of The Naval Staff Open Shooting Champio ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.