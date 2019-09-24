NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) The United States would like to see the European Union impose sanctions on those who support Iran's missile and drone programs, US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook said during remarks at the Asia Society in New York.

"We would like to see the European Union impose sanctions on those individuals and entities that are facilitating Iran's missile program and its drone program, which is behind these strikes," Hook said on Monday at event on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Earlier, President Donald Trump refused to rule out the prospect of meeting Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during the annual United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) when he arrived at the UN on Monday morning.

Hook added that there has to be an international effort to encounter Iran's activity in the middle East region.

In the early hours of September 14, a drone attack targeted Saudi Aramco's Abqaiq and Khurais oil processing facilities, forcing the national oil company to shut them down. This resulted in a more than twofold drop in Saudi Arabia's daily net oil output. Although responsibility for the attack was claimed by the military wing of Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, the United States and Saudi Arabia have put the blame on Iran.

On Wednesday, the Saudi Defense Ministry held a press conference to present what it described as evidence of Iran's involvement in the attacks. Tehran has refuted the accusations.

According to most recent reports, full restoration of Saudi Aramco's operations after oil attacks may take months.