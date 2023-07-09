(@FahadShabbir)

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2023) The current snap presidential election in Uzbekistan is recognized as valid, as the turnout has passed the required threshold of 33%, Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission Bakhrom Kuchkarov said on Sunday.

"According to the electronic system that records voter turnout, 6,463,874 voters have come to polling stations as of 11:00, or 33.54% of the total list," Kuchkarov told reporters.

Under the national law, at least 33% of registered voters need to cast their ballots so that the election is recognized as valid.

As of 10:00 GMT, over 11.7 million of Uzbek citizens, or 60.74% of the voters, cast their ballots in the early presidential election, Kuchkarov told reporters. During the previous presidential election in the country in 2021, the voter turnout stood at 64.2% as of that time.

Uzbek Deputy Interior Minister Bekmurod Abdullayev said on Sunday that the atmosphere at the early presidential election was stable and no violations of public order had been recorded.

"We have not received any reports on violations that could influence the course of voting at the election," Uzbek Deputy Prosecutor General Shokhrukh Aminov told reporters, adding that his office had received around 200 appeals related to the voting procedure.

Moreover, the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly monitoring group has received no complaints from the presidential candidates' headquarters in the course of the election campaign and has also registered no violations, Zhakip Asanov, the deputy chairman of the upper house of the Kazakh parliament, said.

Incumbent Uzbek President Shavkat Shavkat Mirziyoyev and three other candidates, including Ulugbek Inoyatov of the People's Democratic Party, Robakhon Makhmudova of the Justice Social Democratic Party and Abdushukur Khamzayev of the Ecological Party, have voted in the presidential election.

A total of 19.27 million people in Uzbekistan are eligible to vote in the election at over 10,800 polling places both domestically and abroad, the Central Election Commission said. Polling stations are scheduled to close at 08:00 p.m. local time. The election results are expected to be announced on July 10.

This is the first presidential election since a referendum on constitutional amendments that extended presidential tenure from five to seven years. Under the constitutional law, 65-year-old Mirziyoyev can run for two more terms in the presidential office.