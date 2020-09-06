UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Valley Fire Spreads Over 1,500 Acres In San Diego County - Cal Fire

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 07:50 AM

UPDATE - Valley Fire Spreads Over 1,500 Acres in San Diego County - Cal Fire

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2020) A wildfire has spread over 1,500 acres in San Diego County, threatening local communities, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).

"#ValleyFire off of Japatul Road and Carveacre Road, Southeast of Alpine in San Diego County is 500 acres," Cal Fire said in a Twitter update on Saturday.

Later in the day, Cal Fire issued an update saying that the fire had spread over 1,500 acres.

"#ValleyFire [update] The fire is now 1,500 acres. An evacuation order remains in effect for the community of Carve Acre," Cal Fire said.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department said on Twitter that the fire was moving west toward Lawson Valley.

The Cleveland National Forest (Cleveland NF) said on Twitter earlier on Saturday that the fire had spread over 400 acres.

"Update on the #ValleyFire, 300-400 acres, dangerous rate of spread, community of Carveacre is threatened and under evacuation orders. Multiple air and ground resources are on scene and en route," Cleveland NF said.

San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E) said on Twitter on Saturday that over 12,000 of its customers were without power because of Valley Fire, but later issued a correction saying only 1,000 customers were affected.

"As of 5:15 p.m., [00:15 GMT on Sunday] approximately 12,700 customers are without power as a result of the #ValleyFire. The fire is impacting SDG&E equipment in the vicinity of the fire. SDG&E has activated its Emergency Operations Center and is closely monitoring the fire. ***Correction 1,000 customers are without power due to the #ValleyFire," SDG&E said.

According to a Saturday update from Cal Fire, nearly 12,500 firefighters continue to battle 22 major fires and lightning complexes in California. Over 10,500 people remain evacuated.

Since August 15, California has seen over 900 wildfires, which have now burned over 1.5 million acres, according to Cal Fire. At least 8 people have died because of the fires and nearly 3,300 structures have been destroyed.

US President Donald Trump approved a major disaster declaration for California on August 22.

Two active wildfires in California, the SCU Lightning Complex and the LNU Lightning Complex, have become the second and third largest wildfire incidents in state history, respectively, according to Cal Fire records.

