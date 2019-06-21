UPDATE - Vast Majority of EU Member States Committed to Climate Neutrality by 2050 - Tusk

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) The European Council President, Donald Tusk, said that the vast majority of the bloc's member states had committed to carbon neutrality by 2050.

"We also discussed how to ensure the climate neutral EU in line with the Paris Agreement. A vast majority of member states has committed to climate neutrality by 2050. But reaching unanimity was not possible today," Tusk told a press conference on the results of the first day of the council summit in Brussels.

The concept of climate neutrality entails mitigating harmful effects of greenhouse gases emissions on the environment by cleaning atmosphere from these gases.

In its conclusions on the first day of the summit, the council noted the importance of improving the environment in cities.

"We must continue to improve the environment in our cities and our countryside, enhance the quality of our air and waters, and promote sustainable agriculture, which is vital to guaranteeing food safety and fostering quality production. We will lead efforts to fight the loss of biodiversity and preserve environmental systems, including oceans," the conclusions, published late on Thursday, read.

The council also called for boosting action to counter climate change.

"The EU can and must lead the way, by engaging in an in-depth transformation of its own economy and society to achieve climate neutrality. This will have to be conducted in a way that takes account of national circumstances and is socially just," the document pointed out.

Meanwhile, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said after the first day of the EU summit, that Estonia and the Visegrad Group, including the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia, have blocked the adoption of the EU 2050 climate goal.

Morawiecki explained that it was not clear for Poland what funds it would receive for modernizing its economy as part of the plan. Warsaw was not ready to impose an additional tax burden on its citizens, the prime minister noted, saying the states opposing the climate action plan "gave themselves and other EU states time to reach a fair solution."

Apart from its long-term 2050 climate action strategy, the European Union has adopted the binding packages of measures for 2020 and 2030. They include reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency and switching to renewable energy sources.