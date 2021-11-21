UPDATE - Venezuela Sets New World Record For Largest Orchestra Performance

(@FahadShabbir)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2021) Venezuela has set a new Guinness world record having organized an orchestra concert with more than 12,000 performers, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has announced.

"Today, Venezuela set a Guinness record for (a concert performed by) the largest symphony orchestra ... Previously, the Guinness record belonged to Russia, if Russia doubles its orchestra, so will we," Maduro said on Saturday.

A week earlier, 12,098 performers from Venezuela's network of youth orchestras gathered for a concert, performing Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's "Slavonic March."

On Saturday Maduro posted a picture on Twitter of himself presenting a replica of Simon Bolivar's sword to the directors of the National System of Youth and Children's Orchestras of Venezuela, in recognition of their achievement.

"With great happiness, joy and admiration, I received from the directive of the National System of Youth and Children's Orchestras of Venezuela the Guinness Record certificate, where they recognize Venezuela as the country with the Largest Orchestra in the World," Maduro tweeted.

The previous record was set by Russian musicians in 2019, when an orchestra of 8,097 people performed Russia's national anthem in St. Petersburg.