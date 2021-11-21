UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Venezuela Sets New World Record For Largest Orchestra Performance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 08:10 AM

UPDATE - Venezuela Sets New World Record For Largest Orchestra Performance

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2021) Venezuela has set a new Guinness world record having organized an orchestra concert with more than 12,000 performers, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has announced.

"Today, Venezuela set a Guinness record for (a concert performed by) the largest symphony orchestra ... Previously, the Guinness record belonged to Russia, if Russia doubles its orchestra, so will we," Maduro said on Saturday.

A week earlier, 12,098 performers from Venezuela's network of youth orchestras gathered for a concert, performing Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's "Slavonic March."

On Saturday Maduro posted a picture on Twitter of himself presenting a replica of Simon Bolivar's sword to the directors of the National System of Youth and Children's Orchestras of Venezuela, in recognition of their achievement.

"With great happiness, joy and admiration, I received from the directive of the National System of Youth and Children's Orchestras of Venezuela the Guinness Record certificate, where they recognize Venezuela as the country with the Largest Orchestra in the World," Maduro tweeted.

The previous record was set by Russian musicians in 2019, when an orchestra of 8,097 people performed Russia's national anthem in St. Petersburg.

Related Topics

World Russia Twitter St. Petersburg Venezuela March 2019 From

Recent Stories

Fifth edition of Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Inter ..

Fifth edition of Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak International Holy Quran Competitio ..

7 hours ago
 Hamilton hits 'sweet' spot to claim inaugural Qata ..

Hamilton hits 'sweet' spot to claim inaugural Qatar GP pole

8 hours ago
 Slick Vlhova beats Shiffrin at Levi slalom

Slick Vlhova beats Shiffrin at Levi slalom

8 hours ago
 Lewis Hamilton on pole for inaugural Qatar Grand P ..

Lewis Hamilton on pole for inaugural Qatar Grand Prix

8 hours ago
 Slovakia Mulls Introducing Mandatory COVID-19 Vacc ..

Slovakia Mulls Introducing Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination

8 hours ago
 Private school sealed for not inoculating COVID-19 ..

Private school sealed for not inoculating COVID-19 vaccine to students

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.