UPDATE - Venezuela Welcomes Nicaraguan Exit From Organization of American States - Foreign Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2021) The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry has welcomed the Nicaraguan decision to leave the Organization of American States (OAS).

On Friday, Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada said that the Nicaraguan government had denounced the charter of the OAS Secretariat and terminated its membership. Among the reasons for such a decision, Moncada mentioned the interference by the OAS in the country's internal affairs.

"Venezuela welcomes the sovereign decision of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega ... on the start of the withdrawal from this US-backed mechanism (created) for the interference in internal affairs of the Latin American nations," the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry said on late Friday.

The ministry described this move of Nicaragua as the "demonstration of national dignity and democracy" as well as called on other regional countries to stop the practice of meddling in each other's affairs.

The Nicaraguan move has also been supported by Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla.

"We support the Nicaraguan decision to leave the OAS which is a firm and dignified response to (political) maneuvers of the organization's secretary-general in collusion with the United States," the Cuban foreign minister wrote on his Twitter page on late Friday.

On Friday, the majority of participants of the 51st assembly of the OAS adopted a controversial resolution on Nicaragua. The document condemns the recent general election in the country, calling them "neither free nor fair," and advises the Permanent Council of the organization to analyze the situation before the end of November and take countermeasures.

On November 7, the president's ruling Sandinista Front gained a majority of votes in the election, where observers of the OAS were not admitted. The incumbent president and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, won the election amid international accusations of political persecution of opposition candidates.