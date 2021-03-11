UPDATE - Venezuelan Foreign Minister Regrets Support for Guaido in Sweden

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said he regretted his Swedish counterpart Ann Linde's statements following talks with Juan Guaido, who had illegally proclaimed himself Venezuela's president.

Linde tweeted Wednesday that she had spoken with Guaido and "reaffirmed Sweden's commitment to humanitarian relief and support to all actors working for a peaceful return to democracy in #Venezuela", adding that persecution of political opponents was unacceptable.

Arreaza wrote on Twitter in response: "Madam Minister, it's regrettable that Swedish democracy supports plans and actors created by Washington to destroy Venezuelan democracy and literally repeats Donald Trump's script.

Supporting coups or violating the UN Charter did not use to be Sweden's characteristics."

Venezuela saw mass protests against President Nicolas Maduro start on January 21, 2019 shortly after Maduro was sworn in. Guaido illegally proclaimed himself interim head of state. A number of Western countries, led by the United States, announced the recognition of Guaido. In turn, Maduro called him a US puppet. Russia, China, Turkey and a number of other countries supported Maduro as legitimate president. Moscow called Guaido's "presidential status" non-existent.