UPDATE - Venezuelan Government, Opposition Sign Memorandum to Seek Resolution of Crisis - Reports

BUENOS AIRES/MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) The Venezuelan government and opposition have signed a memorandum to seek the resolution of the ongoing political crisis in the country, the VTV state-run broadcaster reported.

On Friday, the Venezuelan government and opposition launched the negotiations in Mexico City that are mediated by Norway.

"Today, we express commitment to the search for agreements on all the points of the set agenda," the head of the opposition delegation, Gerardo Blyde, said while signing the document.

The agenda of the negotiations includes ensuring political rights for all Venezuelan citizens, schedule of election campaigns, lifting international sanctions against Venezuela, and resuming the rights of various political forces.

The parties pointed out the aspiration for the respect of the constitutional order, political and social coexistence, denial of violence, protection of national economy and guarantees of social commitments.

"The current crisis in Venezuela can be resolved only by the political actors of this country while the outcome of the negotiations will fully depend on the parties' commitment and political will," Norwegian diplomat Dag Halvor Nylander, who mediates the talks, said.

The head of the government delegation and speaker of the National Assembly, Jorge Rodriguez, expressed a hope that the parties would manage to reach an agreement during the talks.

Venezuela has long been suffering from a humanitarian and political crisis that intensified in January 2019 when, after disputing President Nicolas Maduro's re-election, opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself the country's interim president. The United States and some other countries have recognized Guaido. A number of other nations, including Russia and China, have said they recognize Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.