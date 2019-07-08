UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 05:00 AM

UPDATE - Venezuelan Opposition to Meet Gov't Representatives for Talks in Barbados - Oslo

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) The Venezuelan opposition and representatives of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro will attend another round of Norway-mediated consultations in Barbados this week to continue trying to find a way out of the political crisis in the country, the Norwegian Foreign Ministry has announced.

Two rounds of talks between Maduro's representatives and the opposition have already been held in Oslo with Norway's mediation since May.

"We announce that the representatives of the main political actors in Venezuela have decided to continue the negotiation process facilitated by Norway. The parties will meet this week in Barbados to move forward in the search for an agreed-upon and constitutional solution for the country," the ministry said in a statement published on its official website late on Sunday.

The ministry added that the talks between the Venezuelan political forces would be continuous and effective. 

"Norway reiterates its recognition of the parties' efforts and their spirit of cooperation, says the Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ine Eriksen Soreide," the statement added.

The office of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who has illegally proclaimed himself Venezuelan interim president, in turn, has said that the opposition would participate in the talks.

"We will be present at the meeting. We have little time ... The situation deteriorates every day ... The decision must be made right now ... Our main motivation is to put an end to Venezuelans' suffering. That is why we will continue to work until we achieve this," the office said in a statement published on Twitter.

The statement added that the Venezuelan opposition would also meet with EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini's Special Adviser for Venezuela Enrique Iglesias in Caracas.

Venezuela has been suffering from a political crisis since late January, when US-backed Guaido proclaimed himself interim president in a bid to oust Maduro, since the opposition did not recognize his re-election last year.

Dozens of countries around the world have endorsed Guaido, and called on Maduro to step down and for a new election to be organized. China, Russia, Turkey and numerous others have, in turn, voiced their support for Maduro as Venezuela's legitimate president.

