MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2021) An inaugural direct flight from the Venezuelan capital of Caracas has landed at Moscow's Vnukovo Airport on Saturday, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

The flight organized by the Venezuelan state-owned Conviasa airline was expected to carry a delegation of senior officials from Caracas.

The delegation included Tourism Minister Ali Ernesto Padron Paredes, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs for Europe Yvan Eduardo Gil Pinto and Conviasa vice president Jose Marquez Ramirez.

They were met in Moscow by Venezuelan Ambassador Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa.

The plane took off from Simon Bolivar International Airport in Caracas.

Venezuela and Russia opened direct flights in early May, with the first passenger plane from Moscow landing in Caracas on May 3.

According to the Venezuelan Tourism Ministry, two routes were in the works to be launched, namely, Caracas - Moscow and Nueva Esparta - Moscow, lasting 11 hours and 13 hours, respectively.