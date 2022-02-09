UPDATE - Vice President Harris' Husband Escorted Out of School Due to Bomb Threat

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) US Secret Service agents escorted Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff out of a local high school in the nation's capital after being alerted about a bomb threat, the White House press pool said on Tuesday.

"SGOTUS (Second Gentleman of the United States) was ushered out of the room at 2:18 (p.m. ET) by a secret service agent," the press pool said. "The agent said something like 'We have to go.' Dunbar's principal followed a few minutes later," the report said referring to the Paul Laurence Dunbar High School in Northwest Washington.

DC Public Schools Press Secretary Enrique Gutierrez told reporters the school received a bomb threat and the building has been cleared.

"We had a threat today to the facility so we did ” basically we took the precaution of evacuating everybody, as you saw. I think everyone is safe. The building is clear. But I don't have any specific details at this mometn," Gutierrez said. "It was a bomb threat."

Emhoff visited the Dunbar High School for a Black history month-related event.