UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Vice President Harris' Husband Escorted Out Of School Due To Bomb Threat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2022 | 02:00 AM

UPDATE - Vice President Harris' Husband Escorted Out of School Due to Bomb Threat

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) US Secret Service agents escorted Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff out of a local high school in the nation's capital after being alerted about a bomb threat, the White House press pool said on Tuesday.

"SGOTUS (Second Gentleman of the United States) was ushered out of the room at 2:18 (p.m. ET) by a secret service agent," the press pool said. "The agent said something like 'We have to go.' Dunbar's principal followed a few minutes later," the report said referring to the Paul Laurence Dunbar High School in Northwest Washington.

DC Public Schools Press Secretary Enrique Gutierrez told reporters the school received a bomb threat and the building has been cleared.

"We had a threat today to the facility so we did ” basically we took the precaution of evacuating everybody, as you saw. I think everyone is safe. The building is clear. But I don't have any specific details at this mometn," Gutierrez said. "It was a bomb threat."

Emhoff visited the Dunbar High School for a Black history month-related event.

Related Topics

Washington White House Douglas United States Event P

Recent Stories

Biden Gives Unflattering Opinions of European Lead ..

Biden Gives Unflattering Opinions of European Leadership in Closed Talks - Repor ..

2 hours ago
 EU Abandons Restrictions on Financial Support to B ..

EU Abandons Restrictions on Financial Support to Burundi Imposed in 2016

2 hours ago
 Canada string of trade surpluses comes to abrupt e ..

Canada string of trade surpluses comes to abrupt end

2 hours ago
 Anderson, Broad left out of England Test squad to ..

Anderson, Broad left out of England Test squad to face West Indies: ECB

2 hours ago
 Man dies, 5 injured in Nasirabad blast

Man dies, 5 injured in Nasirabad blast

2 hours ago
 PTI govt focusing on road connectivity, tourism: M ..

PTI govt focusing on road connectivity, tourism: Murad Saeed

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>