UPDATE - Vietnam Records First COVID-19 Deaths - Reports

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) Vietnam on Friday recorded first two deaths from COVID-19 within the country, media reported, tarnishing its heretofore clear record.

The victim was a 70-year-old man from the central city of Hoi An with a host of health problems who is believed to have caught the virus during a hospital visit in nearby Da Nang, which has become Vietnam's COVID-19 epicenter in recent weeks, state media Vietnam news reported.

The second victim is a 61-year-old patient from Da Nang.

Vietnam was hailed as one of the few countries to have successfully kept COVID-19 at bay with early and proactive measures. Health authorities, however, began detecting a cluster of infections in the resort city of Da Nang earlier this month after three months of no local transmissions.

Earlier in the day, the Health Ministry announced it had registered a record 45 cases in Da Nang, taking the nationwide total to 509 cases, 93 of which were registered in the past week.