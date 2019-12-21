ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) The defense team for Russian national Alexander Vinnik, who has been in Greek custody since 2017 and is wanted by the US, France and Russia, has appealed the decision by the Greek justice minister to authorize their client's extradition to France, Vinnik's lawyer Timofey Musatov told Sputnik on Friday.

"We have filed an appeal and a motion to suspend the implementation [of the ruling] with the Supreme Administrative Court of Greece ” the Council of State," Musatov stated.

Musatov added that Vinnik had started a hunger strike upon learning that he would be extradited.

Vinnik's Greek lawyer Zoe Konstantopoulou, in turn, told Sputnik that the Greek justice minister's decision to authorize his extradition to France was equivalent to death sentence and called on human rights organizations to engage in the issue.

"We were informed today about the decision signed by the minister of justice to extradite Alexander Vinnik first to France, then to the United States and then to Russia. This decision is a death sentence, as he himself stated," Konstantopoulou said, adding that Vinnik's defense "urges all competent human rights bodies to intervene in this person's case."

Vinnik was detained in Greece in July 2017 at the request of the US on various charges, including laundering $4 billion through a cryptocurrency trading platform. France has also accused Vinnik of committing cybercrimes, including money laundering as well. Meanwhile, Vinnik's lawyers believe France seeks his extradition in order to transport him to the US afterward.