UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Virginia Police Confirm 'Active Incident' Underway Amid Reports Of Shooter On Campus

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2022 | 12:40 AM

UPDATE - Virginia Police Confirm 'Active Incident' Underway Amid Reports of Shooter on Campus

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) The Bridgewater Police Department confirmed to Sputnik on Tuesday that there is an active incident underway amid reports of a shooter on the campus at the local college.

An official with Bridgewater Police Department said she could not comment on the situation due to an "active incident in the area.

"

Bridgewater College sent out an alert via Twitter warning about reports of an active shooter on campus and advised everyone to shelter in place.

Bridgewater College emphasized that its alert is not a test and Virginia state police officers are on the scene.

At 2:08 p.m. EST (19:00 GMT), Bridgewater College said in a tweet that a suspect is in police custody, while the situation is "still ongoing" and everyone should continue to shelter where they are.

Related Topics

Police Twitter Alert Virginia P

Recent Stories

Palestine Hails Amnesty International Report Blami ..

Palestine Hails Amnesty International Report Blaming Israel for Apartheid

12 minutes ago
 Ukraine for US Tool For Containing Russia - Putin

Ukraine for US Tool For Containing Russia - Putin

31 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif punished for corrupt practices: Ali A ..

Nawaz Sharif punished for corrupt practices: Ali Awan

31 minutes ago
 Putin Says 'Open Doors Policy' Not Mentioned in NA ..

Putin Says 'Open Doors Policy' Not Mentioned in NATO Documents

31 minutes ago
 Borrell Discusses Lavrov's Letter With Partners Fr ..

Borrell Discusses Lavrov's Letter With Partners From US, OSCE, NATO

31 minutes ago
 UN Sees Dialogue as Only Way Forward After Putin S ..

UN Sees Dialogue as Only Way Forward After Putin Says US Ignored Russian Securit ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>