UPDATE - Virginia Walmart Gunman Bought 9mm Handgun On Morning Of Mass Shooting - City

Published November 26, 2022

UPDATE - Virginia Walmart Gunman Bought 9mm Handgun on Morning of Mass Shooting - City

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2022) The gunman behind Tuesday's mass shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia used a 9mm handgun purchased on the morning of the attack, the municipal government said on Friday.

"Police can also confirm that the suspect used a 9mm handgun," the City of Chesapeake stated on its Twitter account. "The gun was legally purchased from a local store on the morning of Tuesday, November 22, 2022."

The city also shared that a box of ammunition and other items related to the gun - a box, receipt, and other paperwork - were found at the suspect's house.

Police also found a rambling note typed on the suspect's phone from the crime scene that referred to grievances and betrayals with "associates," and concluded with "My God forgive me for what I am going to do."

The New York Post reported on Friday that in his note, the suspect said that his co-workers were "idiots" who laughed at him and compared him to serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. The suspect said he did not plan the mass shooting and that "things just fell in place." The newspaper said that the suspect likely had a history of mental illness.

