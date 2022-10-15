UPDATE - Visible Signs of Explosions in Zaporizhzhia Region - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2022) Explosions and a subsequent fire are being reported in the Ukraine-controlled part of Zaporizhzhia region, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the Zaporizhzhia regional administration, said.

"Explosions are heard in the regional center temporarily under the control of the (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy regime," Rogov said on Telegram.

He added that the sounds of air defense getting activated were also heard late on Friday night.

"...there are strong fires in several areas of the city now, with pillars of smoke visible," Rogov said.

A Ukrainian official in the Kiev-controlled part of Zaporizhzhia has confirmed that explosions occurred in the city of Zaporizhzhia overnight. According to Ukrainian media reports, Anatolii Kurtiev, a Zaporizhzhia city official, said that drones had attacked key infrastructure sites in the city, causing a fire.

On Friday night, Anton Gerashchenko, the adviser to the Ukrainian minister of internal affairs, said that there were reports of explosions in Kryvyi Rih.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Russia's Security Council on Monday that Russia had carried out retaliatory strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukrainian infrastructure, in response to the crimes committed by Kiev against the Russian civilian infrastructure. Putin condemned the bombing of the Kerch Strait Bridge, also known as the Crimean Bridge, that took place on October 8, saying that such a terror act cannont be left without retaliation.