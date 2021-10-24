UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Voting In Uzbekistan's Presidential Election Kicks Off On Sunday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 minutes ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 11:30 AM

UPDATE - Voting in Uzbekistan's Presidential Election Kicks Off on Sunday

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2021) Polling stations have opened in Uzbekistan, where people are electing the new president on Sunday.

Voting started at 8 a.m. local time (03:00 GMT) and will end at 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Commenting on the voting process, the head of the monitoring mission of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Parliamentary Assembly, Daniela De Ridder, said that the presidential election was well-organized and held in a transparent manner.

The OSCE mission head noted that the representatives of all five political parties registered in the country were present at polling stations and could monitor the process.

The monitoring mission was divided into 42 groups, each of which must visit at least 10 polling stations, De Ridder said, adding they have been working in different cities across the country for two days.

All five political parties registered in Uzbekistan were able to nominate their candidates for the presidential election and the registration of the candidates was completed in mid-September.

Incumbent Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, 64, from the Uzbekistan Liberal Democratic Party (UzLiDeP), is expected to win the vote. Mirziyoyev, who took office in 2016, has spoken in favor of expanding cooperation with Russia, China and the US, as well as for Eurasian Economic Union integration.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Russia Europe China Vote Visit Ridder Uzbekistan Sunday 2016 All From P

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 243.4 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 243.4 million

2 hours ago
 India reports 15,906 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 ..

India reports 15,906 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

2 hours ago
 Local Press: UAE bank results highlight economic r ..

Local Press: UAE bank results highlight economic recovery

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 October 2021

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 24th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 24th October 2021

4 hours ago
 Martyred cops' funeral prayers offered at District ..

Martyred cops' funeral prayers offered at District Police Lines

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.