UPDATE - Vucic Blames Sanctions for Problems With Supply of Russian Electronic Warfare Systems

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic complained about problems with the supply of electronic warfare (EW) systems from Russia to Serbia due to Western sanctions.

In November 2022, Vucic said that in addition to the two available Pantsir-S1 missile systems, the Serbian authorities ordered from Russia the Pantsir ME systems, as well as the Krasukha EW system and the Repellent mobile radio suppression system, but there were problems with delivery.

"Now the question is what we should do, because we ordered in Russia Krasukha and Repellent to fight aircraft and drones. There will be a big struggle between attack and defense: will you develop drones or protection against them, you need both, but defense should not be more important than attack," Vucic said on tv Pink.

Due to the difficulties with weaponry imports, he reiterated the need to develop the Serbian defense industry.

Earlier, Vucic said Serbia would acquire the first batch of kamikaze drones from the UAE, and then develop its own production.

Serbia is the largest importer of Russian weapons and military equipment in Europe. In 2022-2023, Belgrade planned to buy four Mi-35 helicopters, three Mi-17s, and 11 Mi-35s previously used by Cyprus. On Monday, on the sidelines of the IDEX 2023 international defense exhibition in Abu Dhabi, Vucic pointed out difficulties caused by Western sanctions in the repair and maintenance of 14 MiG-29 fighter jets in service with the Serbian Air Force due to the inability to deliver spare parts.

In December 2021, Serbia received Kornet anti-tank systems purchased in Russia. Over the past few years, Russia has transferred to Serbia 30 modernized T-72MS tanks, 30 BRDM-2 armored vehicles, seven Mi-17 and Mi-35 helicopters, and six MiG-29 fighters. Belgrade also acquired a battery of Pantsir-S1 missile systems. Vucic said his country would like to have the Russian S-400 air defense systems, but could not afford them yet.

The Serbian leader has said Western countries are increasing pressure on his country due to Belgrade's refusal to support anti-Russian sanctions.

After the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, the West stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia, which led to an increase in prices for electricity, fuel and food in Europe and the United States.

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier said the policy to contain and weaken Russia is a long-term strategy for the West, and sanctions have dealt a severe blow to the entire global economy. According to him, the main goal of the West is to make the lives of millions of people worse. Russia has repeatedly said it will solve all the problems the West creates for it.