UPDATE - Wang Yi Assures Kuleba That China Wants No Protracted Conflict in Ukraine

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2023) Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi assured Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Sunday that his country was committed to peace and did not want the conflict in Ukraine to run unchecked.

"We do not want the Ukrainian crisis to continue or grow. We are ready to work with the international community in order to avoid further escalation and will strive tirelessly for peace," he said on the sidelines of a security forum in Munich.

Wang, who heads the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, said China had always advocated a negotiated solution to the Ukrainian conflict.

He said that China saw Ukraine as its strategic partner and hoped ties between the two nations would continue to grow.

"The Ukrainian crisis should not continue any longer, all parties should think deeply about the ways to achieve a ceasefire and put an end to the war," Wang said later in the day, after a meeting with Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg on the margins of the Munich Security Conference, as quoted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Wang added that China has always advocated promoting peace and negotiations and would continue to make "constructive efforts."