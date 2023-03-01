UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Warning System To Be Tested In Russia's Rostov Region On March 1 - Regional Government

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2023 | 01:30 AM

UPDATE - Warning System to Be Tested in Russia's Rostov Region on March 1 - Regional Government

ROSTOV-ON-DON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) ON-DON, Russia, February 28 (Sputnik) - The system of informing and alerting the population will be tested in Russia's Rostov region bordering Donetsk People's Republic on March 1 from 07:00-08:00 GMT, the press service of the regional government said on Tuesday.

"Tomorrow, March 1, from 10:00 till 11:00 (Moscow time) the system of warning and informing the population will be tested in 55 municipal units of the Rostov region involving all available technical means of the notification, including electrosirens, street loudspeakers, transmitting installations," the statement said.

During the testing period, the message "Technical check" will be transmitted on ten Federal television channels and three radio stations, while all programs will be interrupted, the statement said.

Later on Tuesday, the regional government said that it had canceled the test.

"The comprehensive test of the systems of informing the population with the use of electrosirens (loudspeakers), broadcasting on Russian public tv channels (radio) and dissemination of signals and information to the population is canceled," the statement read.

Earlier in the day, Russian media reported that servers of several radio stations and television channels were hacked and air raid warnings were broadcast in some Russian regions, including Rostov region. The Russian Emergencies Ministry said those warnings were fake.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Rostov Donetsk February March Media TV All From Government

Recent Stories

FAB facilitated over $9 bn worth of sustainable pr ..

FAB facilitated over $9 bn worth of sustainable projects in 2022: CEO

53 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of Hatta Deve ..

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of Hatta Development Projects, approves Pha ..

53 minutes ago
 New UAE ambassadors sworn-in before UAE President

New UAE ambassadors sworn-in before UAE President

1 hour ago
 UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah

UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah

1 hour ago
 Global patent filings edge higher in 2022: UN

Global patent filings edge higher in 2022: UN

1 hour ago
 Children of police martyrs to get free admission i ..

Children of police martyrs to get free admission in Superior colleges

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.