UPDATE - Washington DC Police, FBI Investigating Hacking Attack On Department's Server - Spokesman

UPDATE - Washington DC Police, FBI Investigating Hacking Attack on Department's Server - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) Washington DC police say one of the department's servers has been hacked and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is now looking into the security breach.

"We are aware of unauthorized access on our server. While we determine the full impact and continue to review activity, we have engaged the FBI to fully investigate this matter," Sean Hickman, Public Information Officer for the Metropolitan Police Department, said in a statement quoted by KABC-TV on Monday.

The details of how extensive the hacking attack was or exactly what kind of data was accessed remain unclear at this point.

According to Vx-Underground, a Twitter account which reports on cybersecurity, the Metropolitan Police Department DC server had been hacked by the Babuk Ransomware Group.

Vx-Underground released screenshots from the cybercriminals' website on Monday, where the hackers claim to have stolen more than 250 gigabytes of data. Vx-Underground said that some DC law enforcement data, such as police reports and FBI arrest details, had already been leaked online.

