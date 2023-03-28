UPDATE - West Applied Huge Pressure Ahead of UNSC Vote on Nord Stream Probe Resolution - Polyanskiy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) Western countries as usual exerted major pressure on UN Security Council members ahead of the vote on the Russian-drafted resolution calling for a UN-led probe of the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy told Sputnik.

Earlier on Monday, the UN Security Council failed to adopt a Russia-drafted resolution asking for a UN-led investigation into the attack on the Nord Stream pipelines. China, Russia and Brazil voted in favor of the resolution and all the other members abstained.

"There was, as usual, big pressure from the part of our western ex-partners," Polyanskiy said. "They were making it absolutely clear that they are not interested in the voice that would uphold rational position."

American journalist Seymour Hersh told Sputnik that he is not surprised the UN Security Council did not adopt a resolution that called for a UN-led investigation of the attack on the Nord Stream pipelines.