MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) The West froze Russia's financial assets in the same way that England had seized the Russian Empire's gold 100 years ago, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said.

"When blocking Russia's financial assets, the Anglo-Saxons use patterns tested by England back in the 1920s, when London shamelessly seized the Russian Empire's gold reserves," Patrushev said in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper.

After the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, Western countries have imposed a number of tough sanctions on Russia, including the freezing of nearly half of the country's foreign Currency reserves - about $300 billion.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the policy of containing and weakening Russia is a long-term strategy of the West, and the sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire world economy. According to the Russian leader, the United States and the European Union have actually declared a default on their obligations to Russia, freezing its foreign currency reserves.

The Russian Empire during the First World War needed money to pay for military purchases. England agreed to provide a loan, but only on the security of gold and on the condition that it be sent to the British Isles. In October 1914, the first delivery of the precious cargo took place. And over the next three years, eight times more was sent, overall, 300 tonnes of gold.

For all four years of World War I, London constantly changed its credit policy. When things were not going well for the Triple Entente on the front, England transferred money to Russia. But when the situation improved, it stopped the payment of loans. According to experts, the British did not want Russia to emerge victorious from that war.

London fulfilled its obligations only by a few percent, and Russian gold remained in the UK. In 1922, the Bolsheviks tried to negotiate with London to return the gold, but to no avail.