UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - White House Committed To Bringing Whelan, Gershkovich To US - Spokesperson

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2023 | 05:50 AM

UPDATE - White House Committed to Bringing Whelan, Gershkovich to US - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) The US Administration is committed to bringing Americans Paul Whelan and Evan Gershkovich, jailed in Russia, back to the United States, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said.

"Not going to get into hypotheticals. Not going to get into negotiations in public or from the podium," Jean-Pierre said at a press briefing.

"As you can understand, these are sensitive ” sensitive matters, so I just want to be incredibly careful from here but don't want to get ahead of that. Just know that we are committed to bringing them both home," she said.

Jean-Pierre said the US administration is engaging with Russia through all available channels to have the two Americans released.

On March 30, Wall Street Journal reporter Gershkovich was detained in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg on suspicion of espionage for the United States. The journalist had collected classified information regarding the activities of one of the firms of Russia's defense industry sector, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said. The Lefortovo District Court of Moscow ruled that the reporter be put in pre-trial detention until May 29.

Former US Marine Whelan was arrested in Moscow in December 2018 and sentenced to 16 years in prison on charges of espionage. Whelan has maintained that he is innocent and insisted that he arrived in Russia for a friend's wedding.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia White House Marriage Yekaterinburg United States March May December 2018 All From Industry Court

Recent Stories

Rossoneri, Real Madrid hold firm to reach CL semi- ..

Rossoneri, Real Madrid hold firm to reach CL semi-finals

3 hours ago
 Record 60,310 worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mo ..

Record 60,310 worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque on 27th night of Ramadan

3 hours ago
 ERC delivering Eid clothing to Syrian orphans

ERC delivering Eid clothing to Syrian orphans

3 hours ago
 President of UAE, Sultan of Oman exchange Eid al-F ..

President of UAE, Sultan of Oman exchange Eid al-Fitr greetings

4 hours ago
 Borouge drives sustainability, circularity with in ..

Borouge drives sustainability, circularity with innovative polyolefin solutions ..

5 hours ago
 Gunfire Erupts Near Sudan Capital Despite Ceasefir ..

Gunfire Erupts Near Sudan Capital Despite Ceasefire

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.