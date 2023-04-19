UPDATE - White House Committed to Bringing Whelan, Gershkovich to US - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) The US Administration is committed to bringing Americans Paul Whelan and Evan Gershkovich, jailed in Russia, back to the United States, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said.

"Not going to get into hypotheticals. Not going to get into negotiations in public or from the podium," Jean-Pierre said at a press briefing.

"As you can understand, these are sensitive ” sensitive matters, so I just want to be incredibly careful from here but don't want to get ahead of that. Just know that we are committed to bringing them both home," she said.

Jean-Pierre said the US administration is engaging with Russia through all available channels to have the two Americans released.

On March 30, Wall Street Journal reporter Gershkovich was detained in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg on suspicion of espionage for the United States. The journalist had collected classified information regarding the activities of one of the firms of Russia's defense industry sector, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said. The Lefortovo District Court of Moscow ruled that the reporter be put in pre-trial detention until May 29.

Former US Marine Whelan was arrested in Moscow in December 2018 and sentenced to 16 years in prison on charges of espionage. Whelan has maintained that he is innocent and insisted that he arrived in Russia for a friend's wedding.