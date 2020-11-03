UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - WHO Expert Says Agency Had No COVID-19 Clusters On Premises

Tue 03rd November 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) has registered no cases of coronavirus transmissions on the premises, the technical lead on COVID-19, Maria Van Kerkhove, said on Monday after the director-general had gone into self-quarantine.

"We are tracking all of the cases that are happening amongst staff doing contact tracing forward, doing contact tracing backwards to make sure we understand how people were infected and making sure that transmissions not taking place. We haven't had any transmission take place on the premises. We have no clusters on the premises," Van Kerkhove told a briefing.

Earlier in the day, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that he would self-quarantine following a contact with a person who had tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the official, he is "well and without symptoms."

According to the executive director of the WHO's Health Emergencies Programme, Tedros is not required to get tested at this point.

"His testing will depend on the arrival of symptoms or otherwise, and he may be tested in the days to come, but our current protocols don't require that he be tested. He is at home in quarantine and, as you can see very well, working away and continuing to do his job in supporting the world," Michael Ryan explained.

Tedros took part in Monday's briefing via a video link from home.

