UPDATE - WHO Experts Arrive in Indian City Where Unidentified Outbreak Taking Place - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Two experts from the World Health Organization have arrived in India's city of Eluru, located in the south-eastern state of Andhra Pradesh, where 593 people have caught an unknown infection, Dolla Joshi Roy, the district surveillance officer of the state's West Godavari district, told Sputnik on Thursday.

An unknown disease emerged in the city and surrounding areas last weekend, with patients showing symptoms such as three-to-five-minute seizures, memory loss for several minutes, sudden faints, a headache and back pain.

"WHO team has reached two days back, they are doing field visits collecting data regarding [the] source of infection and consulting the discharged patients.

They are also doing case studies," the official said.

According to the Times Now broadcaster, a four-member team from India's National Institute of Nutrition has been dispatched while a two-member WHO team has arrived as well. A joint team from the National Institute of Virology, National Centre for Disease Control and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences was also expected.

While the cause of the outbreak is not yet determined, officials suspect lead or organochlorine, detected in water and blood samples, as likely causes.