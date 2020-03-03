UPDATE - WHO Registers 1,598 New Coronavirus Cases Over Past 24 Hours Outside China in 64 Countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) has registered over the past 24 hours more than 1,500 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outside of China.

The WHO said in its new coronavirus disease situation report that the number of confirmed cases outside of China had risen by 1,598 to 8,774 in 64 countries.

It said the death toll outside of China had gone up by 24 to 128.

According to the WHO, the number of confirmed cases in China stands at 80,174, the death count has reached 2,915.

The overall number of COVID-19 cases worldwide has increased by 1,804 to 88,948.