UPDATE - WHO Says Data on Coronavirus Disease Does Not Support Calling It Global Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) The current outbreak of coronavirus disease, officially named COVID-19, does not yet constitute a global pandemic given the limited spread and China's efforts, which have shown that the disease can be treated, Michael Ryan, the executive director of the World Health Organization's (WHO) Health Emergencies Program, said on Friday.

"If we say there's a pandemic of coronavirus, we're essentially accepting that every human on the planet will be exposed to that virus. The data does not support that as yet, and China has clearly shown that that's not necessarily the natural outcome of this event. If we take action, if we move quickly, if we do the things we need to do, that does not need to be the history of this event," Ryan said at the WHO's daily press briefing.

The leading health official stated that the very definition of the term pandemic requires the likelihood that every single person on the planet could be exposed to COVID-19, which does not account for the still-limited spread of the disease.

"A pandemic is a unique situation [in] which we believe that all citizens on the planet will likely be exposed to a virus within a defined period of time ... If this was influenza, we would probably have called this a pandemic by now. But what we've seen with this virus is that with containment measures, with robust public health response, the course of this epidemic, or these multiple epidemics, can be significantly altered," Ryan stated.

WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic told Sputnik that an individual can be cured of the disease in as few as 20 days after the appearance of symptoms if effective health measures are taken. However, he stated that further evidence is required to examine the course of the disease.

This message was echoed by Maria Van Kerkhove, the technical lead of the WHO Health Emergencies Program during the press briefing.

Van Kerkhove stated that there was little reason to believe that the disease has different effects in varied climatic conditions.

"We are still learning a lot about the virus. Right now there's no reason to think that this virus would act differently in different climate settings. We will have to see what happens as this progresses, but we need to be as vigilant as possible in all countries of the world," Van Kerkhove stated.

At the start of the press briefing, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced that for the third day in a row, the number of new cases reported outside of China has exceeded the number of new cases in China. As of 05:00 GMT on Friday, 881 new cases were reported outside of China in the preceding 24 hours, compared to 329 in China.

The director-general also stated that five countries reported their first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the preceding 24 hours, with all these individuals having links to the disease's European epicenter, Italy. Ghebreyesus also indicated that a significant number of cases could be traced back to Iran.

"24 cases have been exported from Italy to 14 countries, and 97 cases have been exported from Iran to 11 countries. The continued increase in the number of cases and the number of affected countries over the last few days are clearly of concern," the director-general stated.

COVID-19 originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late December, and there have been over 83,750 confirmed cases so far, resulting in the deaths of over 2,860 people. However, over a third of people who contracted the disease have since been cured, including over 3,780 individuals in the last 24 hours.