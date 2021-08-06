UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Wildfire Threatens Hometown Of Olympic Games In Greece - Civil Protection

Muhammad Irfan 11 seconds ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 07:00 PM

UPDATE - Wildfire Threatens Hometown of Olympic Games in Greece - Civil Protection

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) A resurgent wildfire spreads near the ancient Greek site of Archaia Olympia, threatening to consume a site famed as the birthplace of Olympic Games, Nikos Hardalias, the deputy minister for civil protection and crisis management, said on Friday.

"We have a new fire front today in Ancient Olympia. There are 310 firefighters deployed there," Hardalias said at a briefing.

The site of the Olympics birthplace saw one of the worst wildfires over the past few days. Residents from 32 nearby settlements were evacuated. The fire approached the Archaeological Museum of Olympia and the International Olympic academy.

The Greek authorities are evacuating people from Lake Marathon in eastern Attica, which is a major source of water for Athens.

The wildfire situation in Attica and Euboea is getting worse due to strong winds, Hardalias noted, adding that 56 fires were still burning in Greece.

"Since yesterday, we have several new fires that have added to the many open fronts we face across the country. At this moment we have 56 fires, the most serious of them in Attica, Euboea, Messenia, East Mani, Tolofon in Phocis, Grevena and Elis," Hardalias said.

Greece and other countries in the southeast Mediterranean region are experiencing the worst heatwave since 1987. Temperatures are rising to 44 degrees Celsius (111.2 degrees Fahrenheit), which, in combination with the dry climate and strong winds, have fueled intense wildfires throughout the area in recent weeks.

On Thursday, a total of 60 villages and settlements were evacuated in southern Greece, with 57 out of 99 fires detected on Thursday still burning into the evening.

Related Topics

Fire Water Marathon Athens Olympia Greece SITE Olympics From

Recent Stories

European Center for Disease Prevention and Control ..

European Center for Disease Prevention and Control updates COVID-19 green list

1 hour ago
 Consultative Meeting of the Heads of States of Cen ..

Consultative Meeting of the Heads of States of Central Asia was held in Turkmeni ..

2 hours ago
 49,079 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

49,079 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 PTA Receives over Rs 70 Billion against License Re ..

PTA Receives over Rs 70 Billion against License Renewal Fee

2 hours ago
 Five dead, 993 injured in 941 accidents in Punja ..

Five dead, 993 injured in 941 accidents in Punjab

2 hours ago
 Tokyo stocks close slightly higher with investors ..

Tokyo stocks close slightly higher with investors awaiting U.S. job data

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.