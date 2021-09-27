MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) A recount in ballots cast in the election to Iceland's national parliament had a knock-on effect that reversed the female-to-male ratio in the legislature.

The tally now shows that there will be 30 female and 33 male lawmakers.

An earlier estimate showed the gender split 33-30 in women's favor, the Nordic country's national broadcaster RUV said.

Iceland's governing three-way coalition retained and consolidated its grip on power after this Saturday's elections.

The center-right Independence Party came out on top with 24.4% of the vote, which translates to 16 seats, followed by the right-wing agrarian Progressive Party at 17.3% or 13 seats, and Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir's Left Greens at 12.6% or eight seats.