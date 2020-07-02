UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - World Health Organization Says Global Coronavirus Tally Topped 10.3Mln

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 03:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) has estimated the overall number of coronavirus cases globally at 10,357,662, with 508,055 people having died from the disease.

The UN health agency said in the situation report published on late Wednesday that 163,939 new cases had been recorded in the past day, while further 4,188 patients had died.

Americas continue to lead the count with over 5.

2 million cases, followed by Europe with more than 2.7 million.

The WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the global number of COVID-19 cases has already surpassed 10.5 million, with more than 513,000 fatalities.

The United States remains the worst-hit nation with more than 2.6 confirmed cases and about 128,000 deaths. The United States is followed by Brazil and Russia, with more than 1.44 million and 654,405 cases, respectively.

