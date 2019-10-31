UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - World Heritage Site On Fire In Japan's Southern Okinawa Prefecture - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 07:10 AM

UPDATE - World Heritage Site on Fire in Japan's Southern Okinawa Prefecture - Reports

MOSCOW/TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) The landmark Shurijo Castle, a UNESCO World Heritage site located in Japan's southern Okinawa prefecture, has caught fire on Thursday, local media reported, adding that the authorities were working to control the fire.

The Kyodo news agency reported that the blaze broke out at the site, located in the city of Naha, shortly before 02:40 a.m. on Thursday (17:40 GMT on Wednesday).

The authorities dispatched more than 10 fire engines to the site, the reports added, citing the local fire department.

There have been no immediate reports about casualties provoked by the blaze.

The police are working to determine causes behind the fire.

Meanwhile, helicopter footage released by the NHK broadcaster showed the blaze destroying the castle.

The police, cited by the outlet, said that the main hall and a nearby building had burned to the ground, while another nearby building had also caught fire.

The castle is part of a complex of monuments and buildings representing the history of the Kingdom of Ryukyu, which existed on the Ryukyu Islands between the 15th-19th century.

The popular tourist site was included in the UNESCO World Heritage list in 2000.

Related Topics

Century Fire World Police Naha Japan SITE Media

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler launches his latest books at SIBF 20 ..

7 hours ago

Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates 38th edition of Sharj ..

7 hours ago

Al Olama attends Austrian Embassy reception

7 hours ago

Markets mark time ahead of expected US interest ra ..

7 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler tours SIBF 2019 cultural pavilions a ..

8 hours ago

Sharjah International Book Fair an international p ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.