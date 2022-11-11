UPDATE - World Needs Russian Grain Irrespective of Other Countries' Attitude to Moscow - WFP Head

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) All countries must cooperate in the implementation of the grain deal since the world needs Russian grain and fertilizers, whether other states "love or hate Russia," David Beasley, the executive director of the World food Programme (WFP), told RIA Novosti.

"This deal is crucial.

Everybody has to cooperate, everybody has a role to play here. I don't care whether you love or hate Russia, we need Russian grain and fertilizer around the world. Otherwise a whole world will pay a price," the WFP executive director said on the sidelines of the Paris Peace Forum.

WFP is doing everything possible to ensure that the grain deal remain in force and be extended, Beasley added.