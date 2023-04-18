UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Xi Voices Intention To Enhance Relations With North Korea

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2023 | 06:20 PM

UPDATE - Xi Voices Intention to Enhance Relations With North Korea

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) Chinese leader Xi Jinping in a message sent to his North Korean counterpart, Kim Jong Un, reaffirmed his intention to strengthen relations with Pyongyang in light of major changes in the region and in the world, the state North Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, Xi sent Kim a telegram on April 12 expressing gratitude for Pyongyang's congratulations on his reelection as the Chinese president and voicing his desire to improve friendship between the countries.

The Chinese president pointed out that there were "serious and complex" changes in the situation in the region and in the world.

"I am ready to strengthen strategic rapport with the general secretary (Kim), guide and stimulate development of Chinese-North Korean relationship, in order to boost friendship and cooperation between the countries to a higher level," Xi was quoted by KCNA as saying.

Later in the day, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a briefing in response to a question on the report that the ministry had no information regarding the April 12 telegram.

"I am not familiar with the matter you are talking about," Wang said.

On March 1, Xi was unanimously elected for a third five-year term as the Chinese president by the National People's Congress. Kim congratulated Xi on his reelection on the same day.

