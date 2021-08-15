UPDATE - Yellow Vests-Led Rally Against COVID-19 Health Passes Underway in Paris

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) A demonstration against the COVID-19 health passes led by the Yellow Vests movement is underway in the French capital, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

Three similar rallies are expected to be held in Paris on the same day. Opponents of the health passes in cafes, restaurants, and shopping centers have taken to the Parisian streets for the fifth consecutive weekend.

They are chanting "Freedom!" and "Macron, we don't want your sanitary pass!"

Meanwhile, about 1,600 police officers are patrolling the streets.

As many as 200 rallies are expected to be held throughout France with up to 250,000 people attending.

Later in the day, the BFM tv broadcaster reported, citing the country's internal affairs ministry, that a total of 214,000 took part in the 217 demonstrations held across France on Saturday, with almost 14,000 in Paris alone.

It is the first time the ministry has registered a drop in the number of participants since the protests started several weeks ago. Reportedly, 11 people were arrested and one police officer was slightly injured during the day.

Last week, the French Ministry of Internal Affairs said that 237,000 people took part in nationwide marches, 17,000 of whom were in Paris.

President Emmanuel Macron announced new COVID-19 containment measures on July 12, including the sanitary passes, which indicate if the bearer has been vaccinated or has a negative coronavirus test. In addition, the president said vaccination should be mandatory for certain professions. Health passes have been required since July 21 for museums, theaters, movies, at festivals, amusement parks, and all public events attended by more than fifty people.