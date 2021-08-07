UPDATE - Yemeni Government Welcomes Appointment of New UN Special Envoy - Foreign Ministry

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2021) The internationally-recognized government of Yemen has welcomed the appointment of Swedish diplomat Hans Grundberg as the new UN Special Envoy for Yemen, the Foreign Ministry said.

On Friday, Grundberg was announced by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as the new envoy for Yemen, thus replacing UK diplomat Martin Griffiths.

"The Yemeni government will provide the new UN Secretary-General's new envoy with the comprehensive assistance to restart the political process," the ministry said on late Friday, as quoted by the Saba news agency.

The ministry also expressed hope that Grundberg's experience would help to reach the full-fledged ceasefire in Yemen.

Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf Nayef bin Falah Al-Hajraf has also welcomed the appointment of Grundberg.

"We welcome the appointment of Hans Grundberg as the UN Special Envoy for Yemen.

His role will consist in supporting the international and regional efforts on achieving the political settlement in Yemen, on which the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf insists, in line with their initiative as well as conclusions of the Yemeni National Dialogue Conference and the 2216 Resolution of the UN Security Council," Al-Hajraf said on late Friday.

Yemen has been gripped by an internal conflict between the government forces and the Shia Houthi movement for over six years. Since 2015, the Saudi-led coalition fighting on the government's side has been conducting air, land and sea operations against the rebels, who control the capital of Sanaa and large areas in Yemen's north and west. The Houthis often retaliate by firing projectiles and bomber drones at the Saudi territory.