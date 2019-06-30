(@imziishan)

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2019) Insurgents from the Ansar Allah movement, known as the Houthis, said on Saturday that they had attacked Saudi Arabia's Jizan airport with a drone, local media reported.

Al Masirah tv reported, citing an official spokesperson for the Houthi military, that the rebels used the Qasef-2K drone in the attack targeting Saudi military aircraft on ground.

The spokesman said that the Houthis would continue to attack Saudi military targets.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Press Agency reported, citing Saudi-led coalition spokesman Col. Turki Maliki, that the coalition downed the drone launched by the Houthi rebels, preventing it from reaching targets.

Later in the day, Al Masirah reported, citing the spokesperson, that the Houthis had launched an attack on an airport in Saudi Arabia's city of Abha with drone. The Saudi-led coalition has not commented on the second attack so far, according to the media.

The Saudi-led coalition has been engaged in the civil war in Yemen since March 2015, when it started to carry out airstrikes against the Houthi armed rebels at the request of Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi. The United Nations has repeatedly called the Yemeni conflict the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with an estimated 24 million people ” over 80 percent of the country's population ” currently in need of aid.

In December 2018, for the first time in several years, the parties to the conflict in Yemen met for a negotiation, which was organized by the United Nations in Stockholm. They managed to reach a number of important agreements, in particular, to implement a ceasefire, exchange prisoners and open humanitarian corridors in the port city of Al Hudaydah.