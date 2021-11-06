UPDATE - Zelenskyy Calls on Council of Europe Chief to Assist in Releasing Donbas Prisoners

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejcinovic Buric to provide assistance in releasing Ukrainian citizens allegedly held in Donbas and Crimea, the presidential press service said.

Zelenskyy and Pejcinovic Buric held a meeting on Friday as part of the latter's official visit to Ukraine.

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on the Council of Europe's secretary general to assist in using all the mechanisms of this international organization to release Ukrainians, illegally held by the Russian Federation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and in Russia," the press service said in a statement.

The parties discussed the Council of Europe's support for Ukraine's European integration, particularly, in protecting human rights, ensuring the supremacy of law and developing democratic institutions.

They also paid attention to the role that from their point of view the Council of Europe must play to protect human rights in Crimea and Donbas.

Crimea rejoined Russia in 2014 after over 96% of residents voted in support in a referendum. Neither Western countries nor Kiev recognize the referendum's result.

The conflict in Donbas erupted the same year when the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk republics proclaimed their independence from Ukraine after what they regarded as a coup in Kiev. In response, the new Ukrainian leadership launched a military offensive against the region in a bid to return them under central power in Kiev.