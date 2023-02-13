UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Zelenskyy Enacts Sanctions Against 200 Russian Citizens

Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2023 | 12:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy put into effect on Sunday the decision of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose sanctions on 200 Russian citizens.

NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov was empowered to control the implementation of the decree, according to the document published by Zelenskyy's office.

The sanctions, among other things, involve blocking assets, restricting trade operations and preventing the withdrawal of capital outside Ukraine. In addition, the restrictions include a complete or partial ban on securities transactions.

Later in the day, Zelenskyy specified that the sanctions targeted 200 Russian nationals working for their country's nuclear industry.

The sanctions will remain in effect for 50 years.

