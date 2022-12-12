MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a phone conversation with US President Joe Biden that about 50% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure has been destroyed as a result of Russian missile strikes, the Ukrainian presidential office said on Monday.

The leaders held a phone conversation on Sunday to discuss the Ukrainian conflict and US efforts to aid Kiev. Following the call, Zelenskyy said that he had "coordinated positions" with his American counterpart, ahead of the online G7 meeting that will take place at 15:00 GMT on Monday.

"In this context, the president noted the assistance provided by the United States to restore Ukraine's energy system. Zelenskyy expressed hope for deepening cooperation in this area," the office said in a statement.

Ukrainian national energy company Ukrenergo said on Monday morning that a significant power shortage remains in the country's energy system.

The destruction prevents the full use of thermal power plants' capacity and additional time is required to restore their operation, the company added.

Russia began striking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, two days after the attack on the Crimean Bridge. The strikes have targeted the power, defense industry, military command, and communications facilities across Ukraine. After the November 15 strikes, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that almost half of the country's energy grid had been put out of service.

Shmyhal specified on Sunday that all thermal power plants and hydroelectric power plants as well as 40% of the high-voltage network facilities in the country had been damaged.