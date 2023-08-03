UPDATE - Zelenskyy Says Met With Hungarian Community in Transcarpathian Region

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the Hungarian community during a visit to the Transcarpathian Region.

"We are finishing the day in Berehove. Meetings with representatives of Ukraine's Hungarian community," he said in a video message posted on Telegram.

Zelenskyy said that during his visit to the region, he held a meeting on the social and security situation in the area. He said Transcarpathia will be one of the "locomotives" of the country's economic and social growth.

The Ukrainian leader said the development of a salt deposit has begun in the region, which will be able to provide all Ukraine with industrial and edible salt.

Earlier, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that the Ukrainian authorities had not given a clear answer to accusations of oppression of Transcarpathian Hungarians for eight and a half years, and now "very many" of them are being mobilized into Ukrainian troops, sometimes by brute force.

In March 2022, the Hungarian parliament issued a decree banning the supply of weapons to Ukraine from the country's territory. Szijjarto explained that Budapest is seeking to secure Transcarpathia, where Hungarians live, since arms supply through its territory would become a legitimate military target for Russia.