UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Zelenskyy To Hold Phone Talks With Rouhani To Discuss Ukrainian Plane Crash Near Tehran

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 11:30 AM

UPDATE - Zelenskyy to Hold Phone Talks With Rouhani to Discuss Ukrainian Plane Crash Near Tehran

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has revealed plans to hold a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Hassan Rouhani, for strengthening cooperation on the probe into the deadly crash of Ukraine International Airlines flight 752 near Tehran.

The Boeing 737-800 plane, flying to Kiev, crashed on Wednesday near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport soon after take-off, killing all 176 people on board. Most of those killed were Iranian and Canadian nationals. Zelenskyy tasked on Wednesday the country's attorney general to open a criminal probe into the tragic accident.

"Today I will hold a phone conversation with the president of Iran regarding strengthening cooperation with the Ukrainian side for the sake of establishing the truth," Zelenskyy said in a video address, released on the Telegram channel of the presidential office.

He also called on the global community, including Canada, to join the investigation.

Zelenskyy called for avoiding any speculations on the matter and just awaiting the preliminary report of the commission investigating the crash.

"It is clear that we all want to learn the truth as soon as possible, but in such cases speed can stand in the way of truth. We should at least wait for the preliminary report of the investigating commission. I call on everyone to abstain from manipulations, speculations, conspiracy theories and unchecked versions, especially now that Ukraine faces an information war. This is not a topic for hype," Zelenskyy said, stressing that the probe would be held in compliance with international regulations.

A plane of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, carrying 45 experts, left for Iran late on Wednesday. According to Zelenskyy, they have already arrived in Tehran and will soon reach the site of the crash, where they will deal with identifying and repatriating Ukrainians killed in the crash.

Zelenskyy expressed hope that the Ukrainian experts will also take part in deciphering data of the flight data recorders, which have already been found.

Related Topics

Accident Ukraine Iran Canada Tehran Kiev SITE Criminals All From Airport

Recent Stories

Infinix’sAnnual Channel Appreciation Award 2020

3 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 9 January 2020

1 hour ago

Local Press: Brand new logo reflects UAE’s inspi ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Costa Rica&#039;s Presi ..

11 hours ago

OPEC will respond to any oil shortage, no concerns ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.