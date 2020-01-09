UPDATE - Zelenskyy to Hold Phone Talks With Rouhani to Discuss Ukrainian Plane Crash Near Tehran

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has revealed plans to hold a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Hassan Rouhani, for strengthening cooperation on the probe into the deadly crash of Ukraine International Airlines flight 752 near Tehran.

The Boeing 737-800 plane, flying to Kiev, crashed on Wednesday near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport soon after take-off, killing all 176 people on board. Most of those killed were Iranian and Canadian nationals. Zelenskyy tasked on Wednesday the country's attorney general to open a criminal probe into the tragic accident.

"Today I will hold a phone conversation with the president of Iran regarding strengthening cooperation with the Ukrainian side for the sake of establishing the truth," Zelenskyy said in a video address, released on the Telegram channel of the presidential office.

He also called on the global community, including Canada, to join the investigation.

Zelenskyy called for avoiding any speculations on the matter and just awaiting the preliminary report of the commission investigating the crash.

"It is clear that we all want to learn the truth as soon as possible, but in such cases speed can stand in the way of truth. We should at least wait for the preliminary report of the investigating commission. I call on everyone to abstain from manipulations, speculations, conspiracy theories and unchecked versions, especially now that Ukraine faces an information war. This is not a topic for hype," Zelenskyy said, stressing that the probe would be held in compliance with international regulations.

A plane of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, carrying 45 experts, left for Iran late on Wednesday. According to Zelenskyy, they have already arrived in Tehran and will soon reach the site of the crash, where they will deal with identifying and repatriating Ukrainians killed in the crash.

Zelenskyy expressed hope that the Ukrainian experts will also take part in deciphering data of the flight data recorders, which have already been found.